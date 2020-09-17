(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said he worries that working remotely results in a lack of productivity and collaboration.

“The most difficult issue for all of us is retention of a culture,” Fink said Thursday during a virtual conference hosted by Morningstar Inc. “Cultures were not meant to be done in a remote fashion.”

Fink said that although he’s proud of how the company has performed through the Covid-19 pandemic, he’s concerned about 400 new young hires who joined in July, who have never been to the office.

BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, said last month that it would allow employees to work remotely for the rest of the year. While some big Wall Street firms are seeking to get staff back to the office, there are already signs of how challenging that could be. JPMorgan Chase & Co. sent some workers home this week after an employee in equities trading tested positive for Covid-19.

