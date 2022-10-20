(Bloomberg) -- Finland is taking action to stop real-estate deals it says endanger national security.

The Nordic country with 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) of border with Russia seeks to plug loopholes in its legislation after tightening laws already in 2020.

The moves by the NATO aspirant follow disclosures in local media showing fortified sites owned by Russians and concerns of holdings in strategic location. Most recently, local media reported Russians had acquired a 100-room residential facility, including a morgue, within miles from a garrison.

A proposal to curb transactions of property located near the defense forces’ or border guard sites was submitted to parliament on Thursday. The law would give the state a pre-emptive right to buy certain properties and let authorities reject a license application “if the real estate to be acquired is not suitable for the purpose stated in the application.”

The law also gives officials improved access to information and the right to determine the source of funds for the acquisitions.

