(Bloomberg) -- Finland was briefly forced to rely on two backup power plants on Thursday morning to balance the grid as Europe faces its worst energy crisis in decades.

Fingrid Oyj started up the fossil fuel-fired Huutokoski and Forssa units at 7:39 a.m. local time, and brought the situation under control after obtaining more bids from the power market, the network manager said in a statement on its website. No shortage warning was issued, it said.

The Nordic country’s power system relies on imports from neighboring countries, and after flows from Russia ended in May -- days after Finland said it would join defense alliance NATO -- officials have said they foresee tight markets with potential power shortages this winter.

Finns have already been warned to prepare for rolling blackouts as a worst-case scenario when demand peaks this winter. That’s even as Olkiluoto-3, Europe’s newest nuclear reactor, will provide much-needed supplies to the Nordic nation’s taut power system when it reaches full capacity in December.

Power output at the reactor is set to hit a landmark 1,000 megawatts late on Thursday.

The price of power used in shortage situations is currently exceptionally high at about 5,000 euros per megawatt-hour, Fingrid said. That compares with the Nordic average price of 309 euros for Thursday.

