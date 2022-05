(Bloomberg) -- Finland confirms it has found the first case of monkeypox infection in a patient, according to the Helsinki University Hospital.

The patient is now recovering, the hospital says in a Twitter post on Friday. Separately, the health officials told the public broadcaster Yle that the source of the infection is known and close contacts have been mapped.

New and suspected cases of the illness have been emerging in Europe and North America in recent days.

