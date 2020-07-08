(Bloomberg) -- Finland will continue to restrict travel from neighboring Sweden to shield itself from the spread of coronavirus infections, while allowing free travel from a number of other European countries.

Travelers will be given free entry starting July 13 from countries including Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy, Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo told reporters in Helsinki on Wednesday. Restrictions were previously lifted with Norway, Denmark, Iceland and the Baltic countries.

Free travel will also be allowed from places such as Belgium, Italy, Ireland and Switzerland. Work-related travel and other essential trips will be possible from from July 13 from countries including South Korea, China, Japan and Australia.

Border controls will continue with nations such as France, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the U.K.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.