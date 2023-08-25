(Bloomberg) -- Finnish authorities have arrested a leader of a Russian ultra-nationalist paramilitary group that’s participated in the invasion of Ukraine alongside other Kremlin-backed forces.

Yan Petrovsky, a commander of the neo-nazi Rusich group, was arrested under European Union and US sanctions and is held in custody, Finnish broadcaster MTV reported on Friday, without saying where it got the information.

According to the Ukrainian government’s War and Sanctions database, Rusich is “possibly operating as a sub-unit” of the private military company Wagner and has a long history of fighting alongside Russian forces in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Petrovskiy, who was expelled from Norway in 2016 after being declared a threat to national security, is the neo-Nazi group’s lead military trainer and replaced its previous commander, US Treasury said last September. In 2015, Rusich mercenaries were accused of, and filmed, committing atrocities against deceased and captured Ukrainian soldiers, it said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.