Jan 27, 2022
Finland Eases Some Covid Curbs as Hospitals’ Case Loads Drop
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s government decided to gradually ease some restrictions intended to stop overcrowding of health care after witnessing a decline in hospitalizations caused by the coronavirus.
The government is opening up some cultural venues, such as theaters and cinemas, and some sporting facilities including gyms and swimming pools, Hanna Sarkkinen, minister for social affairs and health, told reporters on Thursday.
It’s also expanding the opening hours of restaurants, allowing them to remain open until 9 p.m., an extra three hours to current restrictions. Bars will still have to close at 6 p.m., she said. Final decisions on the measures are taken by local authorities, she said.
According to preliminary information, a peak in infections appears to have been reached, Sarkkinen said. Facilities aren’t able to use the Covid passport to circumvent restrictions, she said.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:53
RRSP turns 65 this year but is far from ready to retire
-
Why budgeting tips are booming on TikTok's discover page
-
Canadian music investment firm buys publishing rights from Drake producer Murda Beatz
-
3:12
Pattie Lovett Reid: Are you going to get hurt by higher rates? It doesn’t have to be that way
-
3:54
Orange juice heads for longest rally since 1991 on frost risk
-
'Micro weddings' give couples the chance to splurge on what matters to them