Finland’s government declared an end to emergency rule it had invoked in March to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Easing of the epidemic means grounds for emergency laws no longer exist, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters in Helsinki on Monday. The decisions don’t imply there’s no threat of a second wave of infections, she said. Instead, the government seeks to amend legislation to give it the tools it needs to deal with a possible second wave, she said.

Several areas of Finland have seen no new cases in several weeks, and there have been fewer than 10 deaths in the country during June. Just over 7,000 people are confirmed to have been infected and 326 have died.

