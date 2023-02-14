(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s economy contracted for a second consecutive quarter in the final three months of 2022, signaling the Nordic nation may already be in a recession.

Gross domestic product contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in the fourth quarter from the prior three-month period, Statistics Finland said on Tuesday, citing a flash estimate. Economic output was 0.1% lower than a year earlier, adjusted for the number of working days.

Accelerating inflation and ensuing sharp increases in interest rates are hurting growth across Europe, which is weighing on Finland’s export-oriented economy. Rapidly rising prices will also hit private consumption, removing a key driver that’s supported growth during previous downturns.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.