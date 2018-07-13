(Bloomberg) -- Finland erected temporary controls at its internal European Union border to boost security ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The checks started on Friday at noon and will end on Tuesday at the same time, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry.

“The aim with this is to make sure that foreign nationals traveling to or from Finland fulfill the conditions for entry into or stay in the country as laid down by law and to identify persons who might pose a risk,” the government said.

Trump and Putin are meeting in Helsinki on July 16 for a summit, which is being hosted by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

