(Bloomberg) -- Finland faces more spying and influence operations by Russia as the Nordic country debates the merits of applying to enter the NATO defense alliance, according to the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service.

Finns should now prepare for “various measures” from Russia seeking to influence policy making related to a possible entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the security agency Supo said on Tuesday. Still, it hasn’t detected a significant change in Russian operations targeting Finland for now as the focus is on Ukraine.

Finland’s government plans to present a white paper on its security options to the parliament next month, while public support for the NATO entry has surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Sauli Niinisto told public broadcaster YLE last weekend that NATO membership would be “the most sufficient” security solution, while underscoring other options remain for his country.

“Public authorities must secure the conditions for a full and frank debate without intimidation, and ensure that outsiders are unable to influence security policy decisions made by Finland,” said Director Antti Pelttari.

