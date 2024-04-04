(Bloomberg) -- Finland extended the closure of the NATO defense bloc’s longest border with Russia, citing continued risks to its national security.

The Nordic country will keep all eight road crossings along its demarcation with Russia closed until further notice — but no longer than is necessary — to prevent an assisted flow of migrants resuming at the checkpoints, Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said in a statement on Thursday.

The border has been sealed off since late November, except for just over one day in December, with the government needing to extend the closure intermittently. The cabinet of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has also proposed a law that would give authorities improved tools to curb what it calls “instrumentalized immigration.”

Read More: Finland Unveils Draft Law to Curb Weaponized Immigration

The concern for authorities is if asylum seekers begin to cross the border through the forests as weather improves and snow melts. That already happened in January, when border guards detained people illegally arriving from the wilderness, adding further pressure on the surveillance of the 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) of border.

Three maritime border crossings for leisure boating were also shut to prepare “for the possibility that instrumentalized migration could expand to maritime traffic as spring progresses,” the government said. “This would be dangerous to people seeking to enter Finland and would burden maritime search and rescue.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.