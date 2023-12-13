(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s trade unions will bring to a halt public transport and many other key industries on Thursday to protest the government’s planned labor reforms.

The 24 hours of strikes will see production stopped at some of Finland’s largest companies, including elevator maker Kone Oyj, tire-maker Nokian Renkaat Oyj, stainless-steel maker Outokumpu Oyj as well as the packaging company Stora Enso Oyj.

The strikes could cost around €120 million ($130 million), according to Lauri Vuori, an economist at the Confederation of Finnish Industries, equating it to similar industrial action in 2018.

The broad-based protests will halt public transport for commuters in large cities, and train services across the country, while transport workers will also stop operations at terminal ports and freight companies. The strikes will stop power production in a number of plants, including a Fortum Oyj unit in Espoo and two belonging to Vantaan Energia Oy.

The action is coordinated by the Central Organization of Finnish Trade Unions, SAK, which represents over 800,000 members across 18 unions, and comes after waves of more limited protests over the past 10 weeks.

Thursday’s protest is organized against the pro-business government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and its reforms intended to make agreeing on terms of employment more flexible as well as cuts to unemployment benefits. The cabinet has said its goal is to create 100,000 new jobs and fix Finland’s deteriorating public finances.

The unions argue that the reforms drastically weaken social security and basic employee rights, demanding the government to dial back the plans. They’ve also sought to pressure the government to enter negotiations on some of the key terms.

Such wide-scale strikes are “disproportionate and damaging” in Finland’s current economic situation, also in how they disrupt the everyday lives of ordinary people, Orpo told reporters on Wednesday.

