(Bloomberg) -- Finland is set to kick off a process that is likely to culminate in an application to join the defense alliance NATO.

The government, together with President Sauli Niinisto, on Tuesday finalized a white paper on changes to the Nordic country’s security environment following neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine, according to an emailed statement.

The report will be sent to parliament and made public when officially signed off by the government in a session expected to take place on Wednesday.

It will then be used as a vehicle for the parliament to debate the issue. While no proposal to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is set to be included, the government is prepared to later file an addendum on such a proposal should the required backing for it emerge in parliament, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has said.

