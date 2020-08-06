(Bloomberg) --

Finland’s government is considering whether to allow free travel with neighboring Sweden, saying the Covid-19 situation there has recently improved.

The government plans to review border controls in about two weeks’ time, and will then decide on possibly lifting border controls with Sweden, according to an emailed statement on Thursday. Controls will be reinstated on Aug. 10 with countries including Belgium and the Netherlands.

Finland has opened up travel during the summer with several European countries, including Norway, Denmark, Germany and the Baltic region, but notably shunned its western neighbor, citing concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Finland’s border with Russia also remains mostly closed.

