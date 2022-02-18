(Bloomberg) -- Finland joined other Nordic countries in announcing measures to help ease the burden from the rising energy costs on those mostly affected, with focus on transport and agriculture.

In a key measure, Finland’s government will subsidize travel to work, which will cost the state about 142 million euros ($161 million) in lost tax revenue this year, Finance Minister Annika Saarikko told reporters in Helsinki on Friday.

The move is the latest in a string of announcements by the Nordic nations to try lessen the impact of soaring power bills on households and businesses as Europe is gripped by an energy crisis.

The plan also includes tax subsidy on agricultural buildings with a price tag of about 10 million euros, and a loan guarantee to support households’ climate-friendly investments.

Saarikko says the measures only affect the government budget this year in lost tax revenue and don’t contain an increase in spending. The government will also start preparations for a new diesel tax system, which could cost approximately 300 million euros, as well as measures to income support for those worst affected by the rise in energy costs.

