(Bloomberg) -- Finland renewed its decision to keep the border with Russia sealed as it sees continued risks that an assisted flow of migrants could resume at the checkpoints, endangering its national security.

The Nordic country will keep all eight border stations along its border with Russia closed until April 14, Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said in a statement on Thursday. The earlier decision on a 4-week border closure was set to expire on Sunday.

“The information we have received confirms our assessment that Russia is continuing its hybrid operation,” Rantanen said. “There are hundreds if not thousands of migrants who are currently staying close to the border on the Russian side and who are waiting for the chance to cross into Finland.”

The Nordic country initially closed some of the border crossings in mid-November to curb the flow of Russian-assisted asylum seekers to the checkpoints. The border was then sealed off completely Nov. 30, and has remained shut since then, except for a brief period in December.

Finnish border guards detained people illegally crossing the demarcation through forests in January, adding further pressure on the surveillance of the 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) of border, which is also NATO’s longest stretch facing its main adversary.

Finland views the phenomenon as a threat to its national security masterminded by Moscow, saying asylum seekers are being helped by Russian authorities to checkpoints without all the required travel documents. Finland’s decision echoes those made in the Baltic states and Poland who have also reduced the number of border crossing points from Belarus and Russia.

