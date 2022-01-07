(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s cabinet said students in Finland should return to classrooms for in-person learning, overruling a Health Ministry proposal for remote learning as many schools prepare to reopen next week after a holiday break.

Mask-wearing requirements will be broadened and kids will be given two home tests a week as soon as possible to limit the spread of Covid-19 in schools, Krista Kiuru, the government minister in charge of the pandemic response, told reporters on Friday.

Local authorities can move to remote learning in areas where the situation requires it, she said.

The government also extended other measures, such as travel restrictions, and will limit restaurant opening hours, closing eateries by 6 p.m. amid a record pace of infections.

