(Bloomberg) -- Accelerating inflation and the negative impact on growth of Russia’s war in Ukraine have become visible in the Finnish economy during the first quarter and the burden is set to worsen, according to Danske Bank.

There is now a “clear threat of a short-term recession in the Finnish economy until the global economy improves and the inflation rate falls,” Pasi Kuoppamaki, Helsinki-based chief economist, wrote in a note Tuesday. Still, the year has started “reasonably well,” he said.

The economy is also impacted by the freezing of trade with Russia as well as a slowdown in the global economy, while the order backlog will help maintain production for at least some time, Kuoppamaki said.

The weakness of industrial investment is “worrying and partly surprising,” he said.

NOTE: Finland’s first-quarter gross domestic product grew 0.2% in the quarter compared with the 0.4% growth indicated by a flash estimate.

