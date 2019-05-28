Finland May Have a New Government by Next Week as Talks Progress

(Bloomberg) -- Finland may have a government by next week, according to Antti Rinne, the head of the Social Democrats and leader of the talks.

The five parties in negotiations to form a ruling coalition target reaching an agreement on a common platform on Wednesday, though the document then requires editing before it can be published, he said. Thursday is a public holiday in Finland and across the Nordic region.

Outstanding issues include the number of ministers in the cabinet, the distribution of the portfolios between the parties as well as the names of ministers, Rinne told reporters in Helsinki on Tuesday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kati Pohjanpalo in Helsinki at kpohjanpalo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.