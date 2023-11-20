(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s government is preparing to close further border crossings on its demarcation with Russia if its neighbor continues to organize and transport asylum seekers to Finnish border stations, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said.

The Nordic country closed its four busiest crossings at midnight on Saturday as a signal to Russia that it should stop assisting migrants to the border in what the government in Helsinki considers a hybrid operation threatening its national security.

Four check points remain open for road traffic, and two of them accept applications for asylum. Migrant flows were promptly directed to those check points.

Finland stands ready to act quickly with measures that would have sufficient impact, Orpo told reporters on Monday, declining to comment on whether the government would close the entire border. No new measures are needed if Russia ends the migrant flows, Orpo said, warning his government “won’t wait for long” to see if that happens.

