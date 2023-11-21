54m ago
Finland Nears Closing Russian Border to Migrants, HS Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s government is preparing a decision to close the Russian border to at least asylum seekers, adding to restrictions on movement, newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported.
The government of the newest member of the NATO defense bloc could meet as soon as Tuesday, the newspaper said. The move would be intended to stem a flow of migrants that Helsinki says is organized by the Russian government with authorities helping asylum seekers with transport to allow them to reach the border.
Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said Monday more border crossings would be closed if migrants continue to be brought to the border, after shuttering the four busiest crossings at midnight on Saturday. Two border stations currently accept asylum applications.
Read More: Finland to Shut More Border Points If Russia Spurs Migrant Flow
The government is set to keep goods transport flowing, and needs to find ways to allow Finns their constitutional right to return home, Helsingin Sanomat said. It will also need to consider the movement of diplomats, as a key route for many countries’ envoys is via Finland.
