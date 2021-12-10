(Bloomberg) -- Finland gave a special, temporary authorization to a coronavirus vaccine for minks produced by Zoetis Inc. and VMRD Inc. in a bid to inoculate the animals and protect its fur farmers.

The announcement comes just two months after the industry decided to organize an inoculation program using a domestically developed jab, the first such program in the European Union. Minks are known to be particularly susceptible to the virus.

The Zoetis and VMRD product has been in use in the U.S., where its safety and effectiveness have been studied in field trials, but lacks wider permission in the European Union, the Finnish Medicines Agency Fimea said on Friday.

Denmark last year culled 17 million fur animals after concerns emerged that a mutated form of the virus was spreading through its farms, sparking an inquiry into the government’s actions.

