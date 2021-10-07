(Bloomberg) -- Finland will pause giving Moderna’s Spikevax shots to men under the age of 30 in its inoculation program due to the risk of heart inflammation.

Finland’s Institute for Health and Welfare now recommends Pfizer shots for younger men, Mika Salminen, who heads the department for health security, said at a press conference Thursday. If a person has had the first shot with Moderna then the second one can be Pfizer, he said.

Finland’s decision comes a day after Sweden and Denmark decided to halt vaccinations with Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 shot for younger people because of potential side effects. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health also recommended that men under 30 consider choosing the Pfizer jab, citing new data from Ontario, Canada, as well as from Norway, Sweden and other countries.

Finland’s authorities plan to disclose more information later on Thursday.

Read more: Sweden, Denmark Halt Moderna’s Covid Shot for Younger People (1)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.