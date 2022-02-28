(Bloomberg) -- A public petition urging Finland’s authorities to hold a referendum on joining the NATO defense alliance reached the needed 50,000 signature threshold last weekend, signaling growing public backing for the move following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The online petition for an advisory referendum, launched Feb. 21, gathered more than 69,000 signatures by Monday. More than 90% of the signatures came after Russia’s attack.

The Nordic nation of 5.5 million fought two wars with the Soviet Union between 1939 and 1944, preserving independence it had gained from Czarist Russia during World War I. It then had a special relationship with the USSR as a survival strategy, and stayed out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, like neighboring Sweden.

Russia’s foreign ministry wrote last Friday on Twitter that Finland’s accession to NATO would have serious military and political repercussion. Finland’s border with Russia is the longest among European Union members, at around 1,300 kilometers (800 miles).

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said last week there’s no acute threat to her country, when asked about a potential NATO entry, while her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson also said her nation isn’t currently seeking membership in the alliance.

The motion would require a discussion in parliament once it is submitted. Lawmakers would then decide which committee would handle the petition and in what time frame.

