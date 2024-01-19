(Bloomberg) -- Finland plans better protections against attacks on critical infrastructure and enhance the resilience of society as part of a new European-wide project.

The project targets key areas such as energy, transport, banking and drinking water while also protecting critical infrastructure data through security clearances.

The Interior Ministry circulated a draft proposal for new legislation that would transpose into national law a European Union directive related to the identification and supervision of critical entities, according to an emailed statement on Friday. The directive aims to manage changes in the security environment and prepare for hybrid threats, it said.

The government plans to submit the legislation to parliament this spring with the aim of having the law enter into force in October.

