(Bloomberg) -- Finland is postponing its countrywide local elections by two months as the coronavirus pandemic takes a turn for the worse.

Eight of nine parliamentary parties support moving the municipal vote to June 13 from April 18, Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson said in a message posted on Twitter on Saturday.

The pandemic is starting to burden Finland’s hospitals as the weekly number of confirmed infections hit a record, the health ministry warned on Thursday, and more patients are forecast to need treatment in hospitals and intensive care units in the coming week. The government invoked emergency powers on Friday to delay non-urgent treatment.

Around 60,000 people in Finland have tested positive for the coronavirus and fewer than 800 people have died of the illness since the initial outbreak. Finland is now the second-worst affected in the Nordic region in terms of 14-day incidence, after Sweden, according to WHO data.

