(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s government introduced a draft law that allows it to stop migrants pushed by Russia to its eastern border in what the Nordic country says could be a basis for a European-level solution.

The bill would allow the border guard to block the entry for such people or deport them “to a place where applications for international protection are accepted,” Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told reporters in Helsinki on Tuesday as the government decided to send the bill to parliament for approval. The move, once backed by lawmakers, would also allow Finland to open the border points on the European Union’s and NATO’s longest frontier with Russia.

Finland, along with a number of other member states of the EU and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, faced an inflow of migrants on its border last autumn, with Russian authorities known to be assisting the people to the demarcation. All road checkpoints on the frontier with Russia have been closed since November to put a stop to the operation, viewed by the Finnish government as a deliberate attempt to undermine its national security.

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said there is “significant” interest in Finland’s initiative from countries bordering Russia or its ally Belarus, speaking in an interview on Monday. She mentioned Norway and Lithuania among the countries that “have faced this phenomenon in the past and are likely going to face it also in the future.”

“If there was a common way of addressing it, then it certainly would make us stronger, but also work as an effective means of deterrence,” Valtonen said. “I know that these threat assessments are shared just as well on the very southwestern border of Europe as well. So we do have the same sort of threat landscape.”

The outlines of the new law were published already in March, but it’s taken time to draft the text given it conflicts with obligations set in international agreements to accept asylum applications at the border. Those agreements include no provisions for cases where asylum seekers are used by a state actor as a way to pressure other states.

The decision on restrictions, which could be made for a month at a time, would be made in cooperation with the country’s president.

The next step for the law is to clear the parliament, where a majority of five in six lawmakers is needed to declare it urgent. Another two in three members of parliament must vote in favor for it to pass. The act would be temporary and would be valid for one year after its entry into force.

