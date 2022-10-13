(Bloomberg) -- Finland is reluctant to consider further common debt issuance for the European Union as a means to ease the pain from the energy crisis, Finance Minister Annika Saarikko said.

“In these kind of decisions we should know what is the reason why we would and should put more money” toward aid, she said in an interview on Bloomberg Television, warning that further economic stimulus risks fanning the flames on soaring inflation. On “the common debt, I am not that enthusiastic.”

The Finnish government promised voters that a support package created during the pandemic would be unique, she said, adding that she’s also paying heed to warnings by the European Central Bank.

“I’ve been listening carefully to the ECB’s advice, and they are saying, what comes to fiscal policy, that we only need temporary and targeted measures to households and maybe to the companies,” Saarikko said. “There’s no sense in putting out extra money while we have this kind of an inflation situation.”

