(Bloomberg) -- The recipients of basic income experienced less financial insecurity than the control group in Finland’s two-year study, the researchers said.

Survey respondents who received a basic income described their financial situation more positively than respondents in the control group, according to a further set of preliminary result published in Helsinki on Thursday. They also experienced less stress and fewer financial worries than the control group, the social insurance institution Kela said in an emailed statement.

Today’s results are based on phone interviews conducted immediately before the experiment was concluded at the end of last year. Of the basic income recipients, 31 percent responded, compared with a 20 percent response rate for the control group. Further results of the experiment are due through 2020.

Results so far:

Basic income recipients were no more -- or less -- likely to be gainfully employed than members of the control group

Basic income recipients were happier with their lives and experienced less stress

They had more trust in other people and social institutions, and showed more faith in their ability to have influence over their own lives, in their personal finances and in their prospects of finding employment

