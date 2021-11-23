(Bloomberg) -- Helsinki and its surrounding cities are set to recommend a return to remote working as well as extended mask use as Covid cases mount.

When remote work is not possible, employers should require mask use at workplaces even if social distancing is possible, a group that drafts recommendations for municipal authorities said in an emailed statement. Mask use will be recommended in all public indoor spaces and public transport, including schools starting at the age of 12.

The recommendations will be in place until Jan. 16.

