(Bloomberg) -- The coronavirus pandemic is easing in Finland as new cases have declined for a couple of weeks.

The number of hospitalized patients, the share of positive tests and the reinfection rate have all declined, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said on Thursday.

“This shows restrictions set by the government about a month ago have had an impact,” Mika Salminen, who heads the department for health security, said at a press conference. “The closing of bars and restaurants had the biggest impact.”

Incidence over the past two weeks fell to 104 per 100,000 people from 160 in the prior fortnight. The overall decline masks regional differences, with the weakest situation still in the most densely populated south.

Finland has just under 83,000 confirmed cases and 881 people have died of the illness.

