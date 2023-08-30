(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission’s proposed quota for herring catches for 2024 in the Baltic Sea represents a fatal blow to fishing in Finland’s waters, according to fishermen in the northernmost European Union country.

The plan presented by the EU’s executive arm earlier this week entails only allowing by-catching of central Baltic herring and Bothnian herring alongside other fish, and would end any targeted fishing of the species. It cited their weak stocks.

“If implemented, the commission proposal means an end to the vast majority of commercial fishing in Finland,” industry association SAKL said in a statement on Tuesday. “Herring accounts for 90% of the catch in Finland’s waters.”

While the commission cited advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea for its decision, the scientific body had proposed a cut of 39% for the quota on Bothnian herring and 17% for central Baltic herring relative to this year’s levels, rather than an effective ban on their catches.

Finland’s government has yet to set out its stance, with a final decision on the quotas slated to be taken by EU agriculture and fisheries ministers when they meet for two days starting Oct. 23.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.