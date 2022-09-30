(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s government survived a vote of no-confidence in parliament brought by opposition groups over its handling of elderly care and staff shortages among health-care workers.

Lawmakers in Helsinki voted 91 to 73 to back the government of Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Friday. None abstained and 35 were absent.

Opposition parties National Coalition, The Finns Party and Christian Democrats filed the motion over nurse shortages, following news over the summer of long lines at emergency rooms and closed hospital wards. The government is also facing another motion of no-confidence over its handling of state majority-held utility Fortum Oyj’s loss of control in its subsidiary Uniper SE that’s being nationalized by the German government.

