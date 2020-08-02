(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin married her longtime partner Markus Raikkonen in a small ceremony befitting pandemic times.

The couple wed on Saturday with family and their closest friends present, the Finnish government said in a statement on Sunday. Just 40 guests attended the wedding, which took place at their official residence in Helsinki, a picturesque seaside villa. Marin, 34, first announced her nuptials in an Instagram post.

“We’ve lived together in our youth, grown up together and become parents to our dear daughter. Thank you for being by my side,” the prime minister wrote to her new husband.

Marin and Raikkonen have been together for 16 years and they have a two-year-old daughter. The wedding follows the July 15 marriage of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who had to repeatedly reschedule the ceremony -- first due to elections, then the coronavirus pandemic and finally because of a European Union summit.

Finland’s Covid-19 situation is contained with few cases reported daily. There have been a total of about 7,400 confirmed infections.

