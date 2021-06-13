(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s National Coalition Party took the first place as the Nordic country began reporting results in its local elections.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats were second ahead of Finance Minister Annika Saarikko’s Center Party after about 50% of the ballots were counted. The populist Finns Party was in fourth place.

In the election, more than 8,800 people are chosen to 293 councils across the country to decide on issues including zoning plans and primary health care. It’s also the first election into which Marin, 35, steered her party as leader. The vote was moved from mid-April to June to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The National Coalition, a conservative group that’s currently in opposition, had topped the polls ahead of the vote, with the Finns Party close behind.

