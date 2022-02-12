(Bloomberg) -- The launch date for Finland’s newest nuclear reactor has been delayed until March as the unit’s automation undergoes modifications.

The 1,600-megawatt Olkiluoto-3 reactor is now expected be connected to the grid on March 11, instead of February, Teollisuuden Voima Oyj said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

The date has been pushed back several times already, from the initial estimate of Jan. 22. Regular electricity production will begin July 31, the utility said.

“There’s a need for modifications in the plant unit’s automation, especially turbine island-related control functions, as well as further testing related to the modifications,” TVO said. “The modifications and the tests are taking longer than previously communicated.”

