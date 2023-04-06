(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin has submitted the resignation request of her government to President Sauli Niinisto on Thursday following parliamentary elections last weekend.

President Niinisto has accepted the resignation and asked the government to continue on a caretaker basis until a new cabinet has been appointed, according to an emailed statement from the president’s office.

National Coalition party leader Petteri Orpo, who is set to replace Marin as prime minister, is likely to start the government formation negotiations April 14 after the parliament convenes. He hopes to forge the coalition by the June 23 midsummer holiday.

