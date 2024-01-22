(Bloomberg) -- The gap between three top candidates seeking to become Finland’s next president narrowed in a poll published by Helsingin Sanomat with only days to go before the election on Sunday.

Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb remains in the lead with 22% support, down 2 percentage points from a month earlier. Former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto is second with 20%, having dropped 2 percentage points, the newspaper said on Monday.

Speaker of parliament Jussi Halla-aho rose 5 percentage points to 18%, and Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn added 3 percentage points to 12%. Trailing them is European Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen with 5%.

The race to succeed Sauli Niinisto as Finland’s head of state will culminate Jan. 28 as voters pick a new president to lead foreign policy in the newest member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Niinisto, 75, is not eligible to run again, having served two six-year terms. Finland is in a key position in the defense alliance, guarding the longest stretch of NATO’s border against its main adversary Russia that’s waging war in Ukraine.

The poll, conducted by Verian, formerly known as Kantar Public, had about 1,000 responses Nov. 17 to 20, and has a margin of error of +/-3.1 percentage points.

If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote in the first round, a second ballot will be cast Feb. 11.

