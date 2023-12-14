(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s public transport halted, some power plants were turned off and exports stopped at ports as a wave of 24-hour strikes hit the Nordic country.

About 100,000 workers in the nation of 5.5 million began a one-day protest on Thursday against the government’s planned labor reforms, according to the Central Organization of Finnish Trade Unions, SAK, which is coordinating the action.

The strikes could cost around €130 million ($140 million), according the Confederation of Finnish Industries, which increased its earlier estimate by 8%. Some companies affected include elevator maker Kone Oyj, tire-maker Nokian Renkaat Oyj, stainless-steel maker Outokumpu Oyj as well as packaging company Stora Enso Oyj.

The broad-based protests halted public transport for commuters in large cities, and train services across the country, while workers stopped operations at terminal ports and freight companies. Power production was also paused in a number of plants, including a Fortum Oyj unit in Espoo and two belonging to Vantaan Energia Oy.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s pro-business government has sought to increase flexibility in agreeing on terms of employment as well as cuts to unemployment benefits, seeking to create 100,000 jobs and fix deteriorating public finances. The unions argue that the reforms drastically weaken social security and basic employee rights, demanding the government to dial back the plans.

--With assistance from Leo Laikola.

(Updates with new cost estimate in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.