(Bloomberg) -- The five parties negotiating to form a government have agreed on the program, according to the leader of the talks, Antti Rinne of the Social Democrats.

Rinne said the final details and the wording of the program, as well as the list of ministers in the new government, will be decided during the weekend. He says the details of the program will be announced on Monday.

The Center Party, Greens, Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party are also taking part in the negotiations.

