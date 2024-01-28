(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s presidential race saw former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb and former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in the lead, nearing a runoff in two weeks.

With about 92% of votes tallied, Stubb was in the lead with 27.2%, followed by Haavisto with 25.5%, according to Justice Ministry’s election website.

Read More: Finns Vote for New President Facing More Aggressive Russia

Voters in NATO’s newest member are casting ballots to select a top diplomat and supreme commander for the defense forces to guard the military alliance’s longest stretch of border against its main adversary, Russia.

“Finns are looking for a president for a new era,” Stubb said. “People will make an independent decision on who has the strongest foreign policy experience and ability to represent Finland.”

The leadership contest has been the most riveting in decades as Stubb, Haavisto and Speaker of parliament Jussi Halla-aho went into Sunday’s election night in a tight race. Their views on foreign policy are largely aligned and represent no break from Finland’s prevailing stance.

Given no candidate won more than half the votes, the top two are set to go into a runoff Feb. 11.

At stake is who will succeed President Sauli Niinisto, 75, who is no longer eligible to run after serving two consecutive six-year terms.

The president’s role in leading Finland’s foreign policy grew in significance during Niinisto’s second term after Russia’s unexpected all-out invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, which fundamentally altered Europe’s security calculus. After a radical rethink, Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization last year.

Stubb has held all the top ministerial posts in Finland, including the finance and foreign affairs portfolios. Most recently a professor at European University Institute in Florence, Italy, Stubb has a PhD in international relations.

Haavisto is running for president for a third time, having gone against Niinisto twice. The veteran diplomat and Green Party politician steered Finland into NATO as foreign minister, navigating sensitive negotiations to make membership a reality. He’s the only out gay candidate in the race.

“This is a great result,” Haavisto said. “Full steam toward the second round.”

Trailing the two were Halla-aho, who had 18.9% backing, and Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn with 15.6%.

“I’m disappointed. My campaign ends tonight,” Rehn said. “I would have had energy for a second round, for six years as president and I would have even had a couple of karaoke songs in my back pocket.”

(Updates with vote count from second paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.