(Bloomberg) -- Finland has no plan to host nuclear warheads on its territory when Russia’s neighbor joins the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and no such offer has been made to the Nordic nation, government officials said.

Speaking at a news conference in Helsinki on Thursday, Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto reiterated Finland intends to join the alliance with full obligations, seeking no opt-outs. Still, the country has very tight legislation when it comes to nuclear substances, and the government isn’t proposing any changes to such laws at this stage, they said.

The Finnish government on Thursday circulated a proposed bill on joining NATO, seeking comments to its draft before submitting the document to parliament at a later stage.

“We are preparing this legislation already now to ensure that Finland is ready to join as soon as all countries have completed the ratification process,” Haavisto said. “As a member, Finland will participate in NATO’s operations in full” and “will continue to maintain and develop its own strong defenses,” he said.

Finland sought membership in the alliance in May together with neighboring Sweden in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland also has a long border with Russia. The Nordic countries’ membership still requires sign-off from Turkey and Hungary, with the former on Thursday signaling it’s not yet prepared to move forward with the matter.

