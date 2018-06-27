Finland Says It's Ready to Host Possible Trump, Putin Summit

(Bloomberg) -- Finland is “always ready to offer its good services if asked,” Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was quoted as saying in a tweet published by his office following reports of a possible summit in the Nordic nation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

To contact the reporter on this story: Raine Tiessalo in Helsinki at rtiessalo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net, Nick Rigillo

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.