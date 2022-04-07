(Bloomberg) -- Finland seeks to reinstate to Russia art worth more than 42 million euros ($46 million) it seized under European Union sanctions last week, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto signaled.

The Nordic country is working with the European Commission to clarify sanctions’ lists regarding artworks owned by museums, including “national treasures,” that have been on loan at museums across Europe, Haavisto told reporters on Thursday.

“EU sanctions do not take into account this special situation in which works owned by museums are being transported in Europe,” he said. “The situation is untenable. We’re trying to resolve it so that we can return the art to its rightful owners as soon as possible and avoid any undue mess around this issue.”

The EU, U.S. and U.K. have levied sanctions on Russia after it began an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, sanctioning items such as luxury goods, and art worth more than 300 euros a piece.

