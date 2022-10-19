(Bloomberg) -- A new nuclear reactor in Finland is set to be delayed from its December start date, exacerbating a potential power shortage that’s pushed authorities to warn that the Nordic country faces rolling blackouts.

The delay is due to damage found in the feedwater pumps located in the 1,600-megawatt Olkiluoto-3 unit’s turbine island during a testing phase, its operator Teollisuuden Voima Oyj said in a statement. There’s no impact on nuclear safety and a new estimate for the start of regular power production will be completed in the “upcoming days,” the company said.

The plant was set to provide vital electricity supplies to the Nordic nation after imports from Russia were cut completely in May. The Finnish grid has warned of rolling power cuts this winter as Europe faces its worst energy crisis in decades. When running, the three reactors at Olkiluoto produce 40% of Finland’s electricity.

Faced with soaring prices and the prospect of winter outages, Finnish households have already started saving electricity, with power use in September matching levels seen in June -- a much warmer and lighter month, according to industry estimates.

The reactor, which cost its operator roughly $6.4 billion, has been in testing since March and last month reached full capacity for the first time. When construction began in 2005, the unit was set to be the world’s largest, but was overtaken and is now the third most powerful globally.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.