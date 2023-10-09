(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s economy will return to growth in 2024 after stagnating this year, spurred by increasing demand globally as interest rates reach a peak, according to the Finance Ministry.

Gross domestic product will grow 1.2%, the ministry said on Monday, slightly less than the 1.4% it had forecast in June. The economy will expand 1.8% in 2025, it said.

The forecast paints a slightly more optimistic picture for the Nordic country’s economy than many economists recently. The Bank of Finland said last month the economy will only grow 0.2% next year, while Nordea Bank Abp slashed its forecast for 2024 to zero from 1%, citing sluggish global demand for export industries and a slowdown in residential construction.

While the growth will still be hampered by weak construction, investment prospects are otherwise bright, the ministry said, highlighting multiple wind power investment plans as an example. An easing pace of inflation will also help Finnish export industries, it said.

Inflation is projected to ease to 2.2% next year from this year’s 6.2%.

