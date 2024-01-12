(Bloomberg) -- Finnish border guards arrested a group of men who illegally crossed the closed Russian frontier through the forest, suggesting worsening tension on the NATO’s newest demarcation with its key adversary.

It’s a worrying sign for the government in Helsinki to see asylum seekers arrive through the wilderness as checkpoints have mostly been closed since mid-November. The border spans 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) and its length makes it hard to monitor, though it’s enclosed by thick forest on both sides, and snow cover hinders crossing.

Russian authorities are assisting asylum seekers to the border to put pressure on the newest NATO member in what amounts to a hybrid operation, Finland says.

On Thursday, 11 Iranian men were stopped in the Lappeenranta area in southeastern Finland, the Border Guard said in a statement on Friday. They’d received help from Russia to reach the Nordic nation, and all applied for asylum when they were taken into custody, it said.

Separately, the authority on Wednesday arrested four people in the Parikkala area, also in the southeast, on suspicion of an illegal crossing, it said on the social media platform X.

President Sauli Niinisto discussed the border situation with key ministers on Friday, according to a statement from the government.

Finland decided on Thursday to continue keeping all eight road crossings on its demarcation with Russia closed until Feb. 11. The new decision followed a monthlong shutdown which was set to expire on Sunday.

Read More: Finland to Keep Russian Border Shut to Protect National Security

The Nordic nation is starting to build a fence to cover stretches of its border, but the project is only in its early stages.

Read More: Finland Starts Building Fence on Parts of NATO’s Eastern Flank

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.