(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s economy faces a longer trek back to growth following a “mild” recession it will endure this year, with increased risks for a worse development, the country’s central bank said.

A contraction of 0.2% this year will be followed by growth of similar magnitude in 2024, the Bank of Finland said in updated forecasts on Friday. In June, it had forecast a drop of 0.4% in gross domestic product for this year, and growth of 0.9% next year.

The weaker forecast is still less gloomy than recent projections from OP Group and Nordea Bank Abp that both see the Nordic nation’s economy stagnating next year after a 2023 recession. The ETLA research institute on Thursday provided a somewhat more optimistic outlook for next year, expecting 0.8% expansion.

“The recession is still expected to be shallow, but the economy will also recover more slowly than estimated in the summer, Meri Obstbaum, head of forecasting, said in a statement. “Risks in the domestic and global economy have grown.”

In addition to weaker demand for exports, the Finnish economy is particularly suffering from increases in prices and borrowing costs, after the European Central Bank’s 10 consecutive hikes in the deposit rate to 4%. The monetary policy moves are feeding fast into the northernmost euro member’s economy, where more than 95% of mortgages are tied to variable interest rates.

Read More: ECB Hike Crosses Rubicon of Pain as Lagarde Warns of Hard Times

“The higher interest rates are also curbing investment and affecting real estate market activity,” the central bank said. “In Finland, the outlook for residential construction has weakened rapidly due to the housing market freeze, and difficulties in the sector may come to a head and affect employment and the economy more strongly than projected.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.