(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s economy contracted more in the third quarter than a flash estimate had indicated as inflation and the higher cost of borrowing dampen activity across Europe.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.3% last quarter from the previous three-month period, ending five consecutive quarters of growth, Statistics Finland said on Wednesday. In the year, the economy expanded 1.0%, adjusted for the number of working days.

“The consumption of goods like food and fuel has declined since mid-2021, but now households are clearly reducing consumption on semi-durable goods such as clothes and shoes,” said Samu Hakala, senior statistician, in the release.

The contraction was led by a decline private spending and follows recent forecasts warning of a potential mild recession next year. Price increases at multi-decade highs across developed countries have pushed central banks to raise interest rates rapidly, cooling growth, while Finnish economy is also expected see demand for its exports wane.

“We expect to see a contraction also in the fourth quarter, which would technically mean a recession for the Finnish economy,” Timo Hirvonen, Helsinki-based chief economist at Svenska Handelsbanken AB, said on Twitter.

